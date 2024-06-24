Boeing could face criminal charges over safety issues

US prosecutors will decide whether to press criminal charges against Boeing over safety issues.

Last month, the Justice Department said the company had failed to make good a 2021 pledge, part of a deal to avoid prosecution, to overhaul its systems following two fatal crashes.

Charges would add to Boeing’s considerable woes: The aircraft manufacturer has seen losses of $24 billion since 2019 thanks to a dropoff in orders, and seen its rival Airbus catch it up in terms of market value, The Economist reported recently. In 2017, Boeing was 2.5 times as valuable as Airbus.

To add insult to injury, its Starliner space capsule, which took astronauts to the International Space Station on June 5, is again delaying its return thanks to concerns over helium leaks.