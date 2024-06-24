Beijing intervenes in China’s solar industry as overcapacity dries up profit

China needs better transmission coordination for domestic energy use

Sources: Semafor , MIT Tech Review , Environmental Politics , Caixin

Chinese officials want homeowners to install solar panels to combat overcapacity, but China’s grid is still not able to accommodate fluctuating solar energy levels, as Semafor previously reported. One solution may be virtual power plants: smaller-scale grids that rely on local renewable energy infrastructure and incentivize homeowners to use that energy during peak times with cash payments. But beyond building a new grid meant to handle renewable energy, China also needs “improved coordination” from Beijing to enable solar-heavy provinces to trade energy with solar-weak provinces, according to the Environmental Politics journal. China’s energy regulator is also pushing for more spot trading — where prices will fluctuate with supply and demand — rather than fixed rates, encouraging customers to use energy during low-demand periods.