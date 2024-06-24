Attacks on synagogues and churches raise questions about internal security in Russia

Some Russian politicians blame West again

Source: The New York Times

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill I, said “the enemy is not giving up on attempts to destroy interreligious peace and harmony within our society,” but did not elaborate on who “the enemy” might be, The New York Times reported. In March, the Kremlin pointed to the West and Ukrainian allies as the perpetrators of the attack in Moscow, and some politicians again argued without evidence that the US was responsible for Sunday’s violence. The Islamic State claimed the March attack.