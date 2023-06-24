Putin vows to punish rebels

The News
Soldiers from the Russian private mercenary group Wagner clashed with Russian troops even after Russian president Vladimir Putin vowed to punish those on a "path of treason" in his first televised address to the nation following the uprising.
"Those who carry deliberately on a path of treason, preparing an armed rebellion when you were preparing terrorist attacks, will be punished," Putin said.
The president also said there would be "decisive actions" for those inciting what the Kremlin is calling an armed rebellion.
Wagner's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed control of the southern city Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh, which is halfway between the southern city and Moscow. The New York Times reported Saturday that it had verified videos of fighting near Voronezh.
Putin did not mention Prigozhin by name in his speech, but said that "exorbitant ambitions and personal interests have led to treason."
The longstanding feud between the Russian military and Prigozhin over how to wage war in Ukraine appears to have fueled the insurrection by the notorious mercenary group.
Know More
In his speech, Putin said the rebels who were "pushing the country toward anarchy and fratricide" would face "unavoidable punishment."
"Those who organized and prepared the armed rebellion, those who raised weapons against comrades in arms, betrayed Russia. And they will answer for this," he added.
He also appealed to Wagner's forces saying they were "pushed into the provocation" and called for "unity, consolidation, and responsibility."
In a video, Prigozhin said he would blockade the southern Russian city of Rostov, CNN reported, and move on to Moscow unless Russia's defense minister met with him in the city.
Putin said he was taking action to stabilize the situation in Rostov, adding, "As president of Russia and the commander in chief, as a citizen of Russia, I will do everything to defend the country."
Prigozhin responded in another Telegram video Saturday that "the president is sorely mistaken.
"We’re patriots of our motherland. We’ve fought and we’ll continue fighting. All Wagner Group fighters. And none of us is going to turn himself in at the demand of the president, the FSB, or anybody else," he said.
The View From Rostov-on-Don
Our partners at Meduza, the independent Russian news outlet that can also be read in English, spoke Saturday to residents of Rostov-on-Don, which is about 1,000 kilometers south of Moscow and close the the Ukrainian border. The city is the regional headquarters of the Russian military, and the center of operations for the Russian military in Southern Ukraine.
One, identified only as Anastasia, said everything was pretty much "as usual" in the heavily militarized border city: "helicopters always fly here and military personnel walk around, nothing new. But in the center, of course, everything is different. I can’t say that helicopters somehow flew more often today... Residents in the city center are standing around taking pictures of tanks."
Another Rostov-on-Don resident, Daria, said she was frightened as the noise of military equipment grew louder than usual. "At that moment, I thought about what it was like for the people of Ukraine, for whom such a rumble is probably almost silence... I went to bed at about three in the morning, but hardly slept."
Meduza also reported that an explosion has been reported near official military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don.
The View From Kiev
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted Saturday that Russia's chickens are coming home to roost.
"Everyone who chooses the path of evil destroys himself," he wrote, citing the 1917 collapse of Russia's external war effort amid the Russian revolution. "The longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain, and problems it will have for itself later."
The View From Washington
“We are monitoring the situation and will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments,” a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, Adam Hodge, said in a statement.
The View From Riga
Latvia has closed its borders to Russians seeking to enter the country, the president announced.
The View From The Gulf
For much of the world, the main consequence of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been the threat to supplies of grain and other commodities.
The Qatari foreign ministry called for “maximum restraint” from all parties Saturday, according to Al Jazeera.
“The foreign ministry warns that escalation in Russia and Ukraine will have negative consequences for international peace and security and will impact food and energy supplies,” it said.