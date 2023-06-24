Putin vows to punish rebels

Soldiers from the Russian private mercenary group Wagner clashed with Russian troops even after Russian president Vladimir Putin vowed to punish those on a "path of treason" in his first televised address to the nation following the uprising.

"Those who carry deliberately on a path of treason, preparing an armed rebellion when you were preparing terrorist attacks, will be punished," Putin said.

The president also said there would be "decisive actions" for those inciting what the Kremlin is calling an armed rebellion.

Wagner's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed control of the southern city Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh, which is halfway between the southern city and Moscow. The New York Times reported Saturday that it had verified videos of fighting near Voronezh.

Putin did not mention Prigozhin by name in his speech, but said that "exorbitant ambitions and personal interests have led to treason."

The longstanding feud between the Russian military and Prigozhin over how to wage war in Ukraine appears to have fueled the insurrection by the notorious mercenary group.