Exclusive / Why Rand Paul subpoenaed Fauci

Senate Homeland Security Chairman Rand Paul, R-Ky., subpoenaed Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday afternoon to appear before his committee, telling Semafor in an interview that he reached his breaking point after Fauci agreed to appear before the panel this month and then backed out.

Paul subsequently subpoenaed Fauci — Paul’s first as chairman — to appear in July, and said he’s confident that action will hold up in court under the precedent of the Jan. 6 committee’s subpoenas.

“He’s been slow-walking information to us for six months or more. We’ve been negotiating over the date for several months. He agreed, then he said he wouldn’t. So, I think it’s time that we bring him in,” Paul said.

Among the questions Paul has: Fauci’s “pardon, gain of function research being funded when he said it wasn’t, and the destruction of records. I think there’s a lot to discuss.”