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US’ pro-Ukraine tone unnerves Moscow

Jun 23, 2026, 6:50pm EDT
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Russian president vladimir putin
Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via Reuters

Russia accused the US of failing to follow through on “understandings” reached at last year’s Alaska summit, reflecting Moscow’s frustration with Washington’s recent pro-Ukraine shift in tone.

President Donald Trump is reportedly impressed with Ukraine’s drone strikes deep inside Russia, and has signaled more support for Kyiv and further sanctions on Moscow. Trump likes to back winners, and Ukraine’s battlefield victories have given it new leverage, a Financial Times columnist noted: Ukrainian drone experts are advising the Pentagon and Kyiv’s military tech is in high demand.

While Ukraine advocates are well aware that Washington’s rhetorical shift doesn’t always translate to policy, Moscow is still nervous, an analyst told Reuters, predicting a “Russian push to get Trump back onside.”

Tasneem Nashrulla
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