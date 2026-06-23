Mexico risks Trump ire with plans to ship oil to Cuba

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum vowed to resume oil exports to Cuba, potentially setting up a clash with US President Donald Trump, who has banned crude shipments to the island nation.

Sheinbaum has won plaudits for avoiding a confrontation with Trump, salvaging a relationship that appeared destined for a rupture which could have devastated Mexico’s economy.

However, she and other international leaders — including Italy’s prime minister, formerly one of Trump’s closest foreign allies — have recently taken a more assertive approach as their economies reel from Washington’s war on Iran and the US leader loses popularity.

France’s hard right has distanced itself from Trump too. “Trump is electorally toxic in Europe,” Italy’s former ambassador to NATO said.