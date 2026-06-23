Maryland primary showcases candidates with African roots

Maryland’s 5th Congressional District — based in the Washington suburbs, one of the most populous areas in the country for sub-Saharan African immigrants — is home to a Democratic primary unlike any other this cycle: Three candidates with direct African roots are among the leading candidates competing for a single seat.

The candidates — Adrian Boafo, the son of Ghanaian immigrants; Quincy Bareebe, a Ugandan-American healthcare executive; and Wala Blegay, a county councilmember and daughter of Liberian and Nigerian parents — each bring distinct profiles to the race. They are among a field of two-dozen other Democrats.

Boafo, a state legislator, is viewed as the race’s frontrunner. He has the backing of retiring Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer, other prominent Maryland Democratic elected officials, and powerful lobbying groups. Boafo touts the endorsement of the Ghana Diaspora Public Affairs Collective — one of a handful of diaspora national political organizations, some of which are linked to political action committees — and has hosted events with African communities in the district.

“From calls with church leaders to meet-and-greets across the district, I’ve focused on embracing my identity and my lived experiences that come with being Ghanaian,” Boafo told Semafor in a statement ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections.

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Blegay, backed by various progressive groups, said her outreach has been at the grassroots level. “I’ve gone to malls, churches, baby showers, weddings, community association meetings — where [African community members] gather,” she told Semafor. For her part, Blegay has received backing from the DC-area branch of the Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee, another national organization.

When it comes to issues, Blegay said African community members are most animated by economic issues and opposition to President Donald Trump. Many who she hears from are newly engaged politically, she said. “I think the [second] Trump election woke the African community up,” she said.

Bareebe, seen as Boafo’s foremost challenger, is self-funding her candidacy with the backing of several prominent African church leaders. Her campaign did not respond to requests for comment.