Honduras to buy Ukrainian drones as Kyiv’s defense clout grows

Honduras will buy Ukrainian drones to fight drug trafficking, further evidence of Kyiv’s growing defense-industry clout.

The two nations’ presidents met last week; Honduras is a transit route for South American cocaine into North America, and may be evolving into a producer as well as a conduit.

Since Russia’s 2022 invasion, Ukraine has become a world leader in military drone technology, both in attack and defense. A dronemaker CEO recently flew to Tokyo to tap markets in Asia as tensions grow over Taiwan, and Kyiv has already signed licensing agreements with Canada and several Gulf countries.

A German defense manufacturer is also hoping to build Ukrainian-designed cruise missiles, which are cheaper than their US equivalents and similar in range.