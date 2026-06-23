Exclusive / DeepMind Chief Demis Hassabis says Google’s still winning AI talent

Following a string of departures among its top AI leaders, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis dismissed the notion that Google was losing its grip on leading AI talent and said he remains confident in the company’s ability to attract and retain the best people.

Even as well-funded rivals and nimble startups poach its top brass, “we have by far the biggest and broadest research bench of any of the labs out there,” Hassabis said during an on-stage interview with Semafor at the Cannes Lions Festival. “We win our fair share of the top talent.”

Google’s shares tumbled as much as 7% on Monday following the exits of top AI thinkers Noam Shazeer and John Jumper, which sparked anxiety on Wall Street over Google’s ability to retain talent as the battle for AI minds escalates from a Silicon Valley sub-plot to a central focus for global investors.

“There’s a lot of talent movement between all the leading labs,” Hassabis noted, chalking it up to the most “ferociously competitive” job market the tech industry has ever seen.

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A Google spokesperson said that the small number of departures won’t impact the company’s overall trajectory.