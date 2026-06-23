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Intelligence for the New World Economy
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Global tech rout hits Asia

Jun 23, 2026, 12:34pm EDT
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Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index
Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

The tech stock rout stretched into a second day and spread globally following a dramatic dip on Wall Street on Monday.

South Korean stocks took the biggest hit, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix each plunging by more than an eye-popping 12%. Analysts are once again pointing a finger at record AI spending, combined with the prospect of higher borrowing costs as a growing consensus expects the US Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by the end of the year.

Stock volatility of this nature has become commonplace as AI jitters reverberate across the market. “It just feels very, very frothy,” an equity strategist said at a conference in Seoul.

Jake Angelo
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