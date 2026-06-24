Americans aren’t using AI for news, poll finds

Americans are resisting using artificial intelligence to get their news, new Gallup polling suggests.

Only 7% of US adults said they rely on AI tools “a great deal” or “a fair amount” to get news and information, according to the May polling, while a majority — 57% — responded that they don’t use the technology for news at all.

The trend extends across age groups, though adults under 50 years old said they were slightly more likely to use AI in their news consumption.

When asked to rank their regular news sources, Americans were least likely to name AI chatbots and assistants as a top choice for news; social media was the most common source.

And as media outlets increasingly adopt AI in their work, a larger trust problem looms: A plurality of 39% said they would lose trust in information if they knew that AI was used to produce it.