Trump floats possibility of Iran regime change

President Donald Trump indicated openness to regime change in Iran, contradicting senior officials’ insistence that the US attacks were solely aimed at Tehran’s nuclear program.

Trump’s remarks in a post on Truth Social came after American bombers hit Iranian nuclear facilities, and with Israel still striking Iranian targets. Israeli leaders expect to complete their campaign in the coming days, The Wall Street Journal reported, but since beginning the attacks more than a week ago, they have repeatedly floated the possibility of overthrowing Iran’s theocratic regime.

Washington has insisted the strikes were successful, though Israeli analysis suggested that the underground Fordo uranium enrichment plant was not entirely destroyed, and there is evidence Iran may have moved its stockpile of the nuclear material.