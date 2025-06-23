Events Email Briefings
Trump announces ceasefire between Israel and Iran

Updated Jun 23, 2025, 6:40pm EDT
group of Iranians celebrate following Iran’s attack on US military base in Qatar, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Tehran.
Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters

Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire, US President Donald Trump said Monday, hours after Tehran fired missiles at a US military base in Qatar.

The Iranian attack — which came in response to American strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities — was largely seen as symbolic. Iran gave Qatar and the US advance notice of the incoming missiles, all but one of which were intercepted, resulting in no casualties or damage at Al Udeid Air Base.

Iran’s “calibrated and telegraphed response,” one analyst said, signaled Tehran may have been looking for an off-ramp to the conflict, and that this could be the extent of its retaliation.

Trump said the truce would start within hours, and become a “complete and total” ceasefire, dubbing the conflict the “12-Day War.” Israel had earlier indicated it could halt its military campaign against Iran in the coming days.

J.D. Capelouto
