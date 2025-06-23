Senate Republicans juggle Iran and tax cuts in monumental week

Senate Republicans are about to find out if they can muscle through their sweeping tax cut bill while handling a forced floor vote on President Donald Trump’s Iran strikes.

As Majority Leader John Thune and Trump marshal Republicans to finalize a bill reshaping huge swaths of the US government this week, Democrats and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., are moving to call a vote on Trump’s war powers.

There’s an effort underway to vote on Sen. Tim Kaine’s resolution invoking the War Powers Act — requiring Trump to receive approval for additional action in Iran — before the tax bill comes to the floor later this week, according to three people familiar with the matter.

It’s an unusual intersection of the two issues captivating Washington: Trump’s attack on Iranian nuclear facilities and his premier piece of domestic legislation. In a week’s time, the Senate may have a verdict on both.

“Every day, you don’t know what’s going to hit you … sometimes it’s like drinking out of a fire hose,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., a member of party leadership, who suggested the Iran conflict could even “accelerate” agreement on the tax cuts bill.

The two-act drama of Washington will play out in the halls of the Senate over the next 24 hours. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., met with Trump on Monday evening as he sells a proposal to scale back the federal share of Medicaid expansion states while the president seeks a “full repeal” of Biden-era energy credits.

And GOP senators gathered on Monday evening to hear the latest on enduring flashpoints with the tax bill and its Medicaid cuts, along with updates on how it has changed to adhere to strict budget rules. The legislation is “still a work in progress,” Sen. John Cornyn told reporters after.

Then on Tuesday, all senators (and House members) will receive classified briefings on Iran. A vote on Kaine’s war powers resolution could occur on Wednesday or Thursday — then the Senate could move to the tax cuts bill, provided Thune has 50 votes. The overarching goal: Finish the Senate’s outstanding business before the July 4 recess.

“They want us to get that bill out,” said Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn. “Never underestimate Trump. Now you see Thune say, ‘We’re not going home.’ Those guys are going to miss their barbecues. When you’re 110 years old, a barbecue’s a big deal.”

Of course, a lot needs to fall into place for Republicans to pass the tax cuts bill and make those holiday barbecues.

To make sure Kaine’s Iran-related resolution doesn’t interrupt Senate consideration of so-called budget reconciliation, all senators need to agree to hold a vote before the war powers measure is officially ready on Friday.

“I’m for whatever Kaine wants, and I think he wants it earlier,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the No. 2 Senate Democrat.