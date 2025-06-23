Events Email Briefings
Putin meets top Iranian minister in Moscow after US strikes

Jun 23, 2025, 9:48am EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 23, 2025.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araqchi in Moscow Monday, as Tehran looks to its long-time ally for support following Washington’s weekend strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

While Moscow has condemned the US attack, Russian officials have not publicly promised concrete support beyond offering to act as a mediator in any negotiations.

In Iran, Moscow’s apparent unwillingness to intervene has been met with disappointment among Iran’s leadership, Reuters reported: Russia appears to be “undecided what to make of a new war in the Middle East,” an analyst argued. Moscow has invested heavily in building ties with Iran, but the Kremlin may also hope to benefit from “Middle Eastern instability through rising oil prices and declining interest in Ukraine.”

Mathias Hammer
