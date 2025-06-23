Nigerian group criticizes Iran strikes

Nigeria’s main Shiite Muslim sect criticized the US attack on Iranian nuclear sites and Israel’s continued attacks on targets in the country.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) staged a protest march on Friday in Kano, the commercial hub of northern Nigeria, on Friday in support of Iran. Hundreds of protesters attended the event chanting slogans and songs in English and the Hausa language spoken widely in northern Nigeria.

Prominent members of the group, speaking to Semafor on Sunday, were critical of the strikes involving the US. “The attack was illegal and an act of aggression on an independent country” said Dauda Nalado, a leading figure within IMN. “We stand with Iran.”

Saminu Muhammad, another prominent IMN figure, said the US “made a mistake by attacking somebody who can retaliate.”

The group remains a minority in Nigeria, where the majority of the Muslim population is Sunni.