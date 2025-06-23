Netherlands returns Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

The Netherlands returned more than 100 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, one of the largest-ever restitutions of colonial-era looted art.

The statues, stolen from Benin City in modern-day Nigeria, were looted by British troops at the end of the 19th century and sold on to museums across Europe.

Western nations have in recent years faced mounting pressure to return treasures, although some question the net benefit of the moves: Benin artifacts previously transferred from the UK and Germany to Nigeria disappeared from public view, with some likely sold in private markets. “In the name of reversing old wrongs, modern decision makers are in danger of committing grave new ones,” David Frum wrote in The Atlantic in 2023.