Burgess Everett: Republicans seem to think they are making progress in getting you to yes on this tax-cuts bill, which is being rewritten kind of on the fly.

Lisa Murkowski: That worries me, because — I’m going to use your words — you’re having things that are being developed on the fly … What happens if we’re able to say we met our deadline and we passed a bill, but then we realize that we weren’t as careful in crafting our policy along the way as we needed to be, and now we’ve got long-term implications? I’d rather take the time to get this as close to right as possible.

Are you skeptical you can get this bill done this week? (The Senate will get an Iran briefing Tuesday and also is considering a spending cuts package this week.)

I’m ready to be shown that we’ve gotten ourselves to a place of consensus and agreement, but there’s just been a lot that’s going on … You’re an observer. You tell me, do we have enough time to do this?

You probably have some leverage to answer that question.

You’re putting pressure on me, Burgess; that’s crazy. I can’t believe that.





You detail in your book your vote against repealing the Affordable Care Act. Are you similarly worried about the projected insurance coverage losses in this year’s bill?

I am not afraid to endorse work requirements for able-bodied people within that Medicaid expansion population. But I have made clear that our challenge is not necessarily the work requirements.

We’ve got a system [in Alaska] that is old and antiquated when it comes to our public assistance right now … so we’re asking for flexibility. And are we there yet? Are we getting people’s attention on this? Yes, I think that is fair.

You write about almost losing your primary in the statehouse back in the day after trying to raise alcohol taxes. Did that help you weather some tough Senate races later?

You should never take for granted anything when it comes to an election. I felt I was in a pretty good place. I had money, which as a statehouse candidate you typically don’t have. My numbers were good in the community. I had a very successful term.

But I underestimated those who, I think, feel that I had let them down … the message to me was, ‘You are a Republican. You darn well better not even breathe the word taxes.’ And so I was clearly targeted with that one.

You also write that losing your 2010 primary ultimate made you a more successful senator. Was it because, and these are my words here, you didn’t have to kowtow to the most conservative voices in the GOP?

When I was returned to the Senate, it was very clear to me that it was not the Republican Party and their support that had returned me. It was a very broad, eclectic group of Alaskans who came together from all different political stripes to say: ‘We want you to continue representing us.’

And so it was not so much not having to ‘kowtow down to your party’ or fall in line with the party, as a recognition of the people who have kind of resurrected this, this political career … that’s been healthy for me. I think it’s been freeing for me, and it has made me appreciate the very diverse and complex constituency that I represent.

I just got a text message saying we have to wrap it up.

I got to feed these kids. And babysit a tree out on the corner that is going to be chopped down because it’s going to fall into the intersection. So I have a lot going on right now. I’m going to make a rhubarb crisp. I’ve done the halibut right now. But I have to ask you a question.

Sure.

[sarcastically] Wouldn’t you much prefer to randomly hope that I come out of the elevator that you’re waiting by, so you can grab a question and then follow me down the hallway as 17 other reporters kind of swarm around me? Wouldn’t you much rather have that kind of a dialogue?

No. You and I both share that aversion to a large crowd of reporters.

It’s, like, my worst nightmare.