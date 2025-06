Lisa Murkowski has at least thought about caucusing with Democrats in the Senate — simply, as she put it, “because people have asked” about it.

“I would be not being honest with you if I said I’ve never been asked … ‘Why don’t you switch?’ Or people have said: ‘You should switch,’” the Alaska senator told Semafor in an interview ahead of Tuesday’s release of her new book. “Have I considered it? Yes, because I’ve been asked the question.”

Far from Home is a fitting title for the memoir of a moderate Republican who flies back and forth between Alaska and DC on a regular basis. She’s survived tough challenges, both in the statehouse and the US Senate, in part thanks to her willingness to be on an island in the GOP.

Perhaps that ability to tolerate tension explains why, even after voting against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and supporting some of former President Joe Biden’s nominees, Murkowski continues to caucus with the GOP. As she prepared a halibut dinner for her interns, she explained why she’s aligned with politicians whose ideology and temperament don’t always mesh with her own.

“Do I feel that within my Republican conference, I always feel like I’m right here in my political home? No. There’s sometimes directions and policies that I disagree with,” Murkowski said, adding that her philosophy and values “more closely align with” the GOP, not Democrats.

“But having said that, it is not [accurate] that I allow a label to define me. And I think maybe this is what causes some frustration with people.”

Murkowski is in the thick of it in more ways than one as she weighs her vote on the GOP tax-cut bill, but that’s a position she’s familiar with.

Her book reveals a trove of anecdotes along those lines: her handling of the nepotism charges that popped up after her father, the former governor Frank Murkowski, appointed her to his old Senate seat; her write-in vote for John Kasich in the 2016 presidential election; and President Donald Trump’s subsequent complaint that “she hates me.”

The Alaskan wrote that she called Trump later to assure him that, no, she doesn’t hate him.

In fact, Murkowski had a recent call with Trump about working together — despite the fact that he tried to oust her in 2022 and that she didn’t support his presidential campaigns. She called the conversation “very pleasant,” like her previous one-on-one interactions with him.

“He has directed his team, and, I think, resources towards Alaska, because he sees the potential … and I’m thankful for that,” Murkowski said of her conversation with Trump. “And I said, ‘I have been critical. I get that.’

“But I also said something to the effect of: ‘My mom raised me to know when it’s time to speak out, but also when you want to acknowledge and thank [people] for things that have been done,’” she added. “And so I wanted to thank him for it.”