Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Markets appear to shrug off Iran strikes

Jun 23, 2025, 6:29am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Two stopped oil rigs.
Agustin Marcarian/File Photo/Reuters

Global markets slipped but remained broadly stable in the wake of the US attacks on Iran. Oil prices rose around 2% before settling, while key US and European indexes fell fractionally.

Investors’ relative calm is based on the expectation of a short conflict, one analyst told The Associated Press: “One big hit by the Americans… then [back to] business as usual.” A serious response by Iran, such as closing the vital Strait of Hormuz would change the calculus, but the US secretary of state said such a move would be “economic suicide.” Still, ING analysts forecast that, under a blockade, oil — currently around $75 a barrel — could rise to $120, or even $150.

Tom Chivers
AD
AD
Markets appear to shrug off Iran strikes | Semafor