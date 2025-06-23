Israel pounds Iran with fresh strikes

Israel pounded Iran with a wave of fresh strikes Monday, after an embattled Tehran vowed to respond to the US’ weekend attacks.

The Israeli military said it had hit several key targets, including command centres of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and other domestic security forces responsible for “maintaining the regime’s stability.”

Israel also claimed to have struck Tehran’s Evin Prison, and access routes to Iran’s main nuclear site, Fordo — one of three nuclear facilities targeted by the US Sunday.

The US’ strikes led Iran to vow retaliation, although analysts said any countermeasure must be carefully calibrated to avoid a devastating escalation.

Responses could include Tehran choking off the vital Strait of Hormuz, using its sophisticated cyber capabilities to strike American interests, or attacking US bases.