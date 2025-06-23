Senate Republicans will receive an update on their tax-cuts plan on Monday evening, according to people familiar with the meeting, and they could take the bill to the floor as soon as Wednesday.

Monday will be a key gut check for GOP leaders after a whirlwind of changes and ongoing negotiations aimed at passing the bill before the impending recess. Senators from Idaho and Montana oppose the party’s public lands sale proposal and talks continue on how to resolve that (the GOP can only lose three votes on the floor).

The Senate parliamentarian ruled that provisions defunding the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and increasing the state share of SNAP payments were ineligible for inclusion, but allowed an effort to stop states from developing their own AI regulations to stay in at a 50-vote threshold. Still, some Republicans want to take it out.