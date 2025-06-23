Events Email Briefings
Fully electric passenger plane lands at JFK airport

Jun 23, 2025, 6:57am EDT
The Beta plane.
Benoit Tessier/File Photo/Reuters

A fully electric passenger plane landed at JFK airport in New York City, in another step forward for electric aviation.

Beta Technologies’ ALIA aircraft flew four passengers from East Hampton, about 80 miles away, earlier this month. Electric passenger aircraft have flown in the US before, but only in test flights: ALIA was under the jurisdiction of normal air traffic control, following US regulators’ move to certify air taxis and other electric aircraft in October. The successful flight is “a strong signal” that short-hop electric flights are a practical option, not a “futuristic idea,” a Fox News tech columnist noted.

China is making even more rapid progress, with one uncrewed air taxi firm already running regular trials of a sightseeing route.

Tom Chivers
