World breaks 1,400 temperature records in a week as heat waves sweep globe

Extreme heat is more dangerous than people realize

Sources: The Associated Press , TIME

Many people don’t realize how quickly extreme heat can become deadly, experts told The Associated Press, particularly when conditions are humid. In fact, extreme heat kills more people in the US each year than hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes combined. And heat strikes quickly; When the body gets too hot, organs start to fail, and the window for treatment closes swiftly. People don’t understand that heat “can kill you, and it will kill you,” climate journalist Jeff Goodell said, and people who have low socioeconomic status or certain medical conditions are most at risk. “The most vulnerable individuals—the people least likely to have air conditioning—are also the ones least likely to have a park nearby to cool off in,” an environmental scientist said.