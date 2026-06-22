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Zimbabwe lithium miners seek processing extension

Jun 22, 2026, 9:19am EDT
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Workers work at Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe mine in Goromonzi, Zimbabwe.
The Prospect Lithium mine in Zimbabwe. Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters.

Lithium miners ‌in Zimbabwe asked the government for more time to build processing facilities before a ban on concentrate exports takes effect in January 2027, Reuters reported.

The leader of a lithium producers’ trade body said regulators had been asked for an extension because attempts to complete plant construction ahead of the deadline were at various stages, and only one had been completed.

Africa’s top lithium producer has pressed miners operating in the country to process more of the battery ​metal locally. The southern African nation recently introduced lithium concentrate quotas and increased royalties on lithium concentrate exports to boost revenues from its natural resources.

Zimbabwe’s local processing drive is part of a broader trend across the continent to capture more value from raw materials. But some mining experts argue that refining is the most volatile part of the minerals value chain and can sometimes backfire. In situations where mined materials are in short supply, for example, processors can be forced to pay for their feedstock.

Alexis Akwagyiram
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