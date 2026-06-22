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US eases oil sanctions on Iran

Jun 22, 2026, 6:28pm EDT
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Vice President JD Vance
Nathan Howard/Reuters

The US eased oil sanctions on Iran on Monday after Washington insisted the Islamic Republic had agreed to resume UN nuclear inspections, though Tehran said it made “no new commitments.”

Iran cited “major progress” after all-night talks, and the US vice president touted “a very good foundation for a successful final deal,” raising hopes that an agreement could be reached before the 60-day deadline.

But dueling claims over the nuclear inspections could possibly undermine progress toward a pact that now “echo[es] key parts of an Obama-era nuclear accord that President Trump tore up in 2018,” The New York Times wrote. A CBS poll found that most Americans suspect the US has not permanently stopped Iran’s nuclear program.

Brendan Ruberry
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