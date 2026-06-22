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UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigns

Jun 22, 2026, 6:19am EDT
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Starmer/
Jaimi Joy/Reuters

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation, lining the country up for its seventh leader in the 10 years since the Brexit referendum.

In an emotional speech, Starmer hailed his track record — bringing Labour back from the political wilderness, reducing immigration, and cutting healthcare waiting times among them. Still, he remains deeply unpopular, with personal favorability ratings of -42 and his party trailing anti-immigration populist upstarts Reform in the polls.

His likely successor is Andy Burnham, the former Mayor of Manchester, who may stand unopposed. Yet he will face the same problems as his predecessors, including weak economic growth and a country still divided over Brexit. Leaving the EU has cost the country 6% of GDP, analysis suggested.

A chart showing the number of leaders in G7 nations since the start of 2016.
Tom Chivers
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