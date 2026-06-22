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SK Hynix becomes South Korea’s most valuable company

Jun 22, 2026, 6:44pm EDT
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People stand near a logo of SK Hynix at the South Korean chipmaker’s booth during the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing
Florence Lo/Reuters

SK Hynix on Monday topped Samsung as South Korea’s most valuable company, propelled by the AI-powered chip boom.

It marked a stunning reversal for a once debt-ridden company that earned the Korean epithet for a penny stock — “Dongjeon-ju,” Reuters wrote. Its shares have more than quadrupled this year, and it joined rivals Samsung and US-based Micron in crossing a $1 trillion valuation in May.

The fortunes of all three have soared as the aggressive AI buildout transformed memory chips from commodities to critical infrastructure — Micron’s shares also surged Monday after a deal with Anthropic — but consumers are bearing the brunt of the resulting capacity crunch, The Wall Street Journal reported: Electronics’ prices are increasing thanks to rising memory chip costs.

SK Hynix and Samsung electronics market capitalization
Tasneem Nashrulla
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