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Challengers gain ground as chip market heats up

Jun 22, 2026, 6:52am EDT
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A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics.
Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Rising chip demand is boosting secondary players in the semiconductor industry.

TSMC, the world’s biggest manufacturer, is at production capacity, and Samsung has seen a surge in customers: BYD and Google are both talking to the South Korean company. Samsung’s chips lag behind TSMC’s in manufacturing quality, but needs must, one executive told Nikkei.

TSMC, Intel, and Samsung are the only chipmakers currently able to offer cutting-edge production at scale. Meanwhile, Google is looking to increase its slice of the AI chip design market, a sector that Nvidia had almost to itself until recently.

The two giants are increasingly at odds, The Wall Street Journal reported, and other challengers are also stepping up to meet growing demand.

A chart showing global semiconductor sales for April 2025 and 2026.
Tom Chivers
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