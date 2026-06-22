New book depicts how Trump hobbled his presidency

The summer nonfiction blockbuster Regime Change, which is already rattling the White House ahead of its release Tuesday, offers a flood of new detail under a classical theme: hubris.

Journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan tell the story of a president who fought his way back from 2021 political exile to the White House — and then allowed overconfidence, improvisation, and impulse to hobble his second presidency.

The book depicts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leading President Donald Trump to war and the administration’s disastrous attempts to manage the Jeffrey Epstein files. It offers glimpses of Trump mocking sycophantic business leaders and personally managing Justice Department attacks on his enemies. And it reveals who the president now listens to — notably, longtime Republican operative Roger Stone.

Regime Change also reminds readers what’s to come from the narrator-in-chief, who at one point tells aides: “We need plot twists.”