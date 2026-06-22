Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Right-wing populist wins Colombia presidential runoff

Jun 22, 2026, 7:02am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Colombia’s right-wing president, Abelardo De La Espriella.
Jair Coll/File Photo/Reuters

Colombian right-wing candidate Abelardo De La Espriella won the country’s presidential run-off, marking the latest sign of Latin America’s drift to the right.

Colombia joins Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Honduras, and Perú, where voters have increasingly favoured conservative leaders in the face of rising crime and slowing economic growth.

Some on the left have criticized the role Washington has played in electing right-wing leaders, as the Trump administration has sought to increase US influence across the region.

Though radicalism and division threaten conservative rule in Latin America, this is nonetheless “an unusual alignment of the stars for [US President Donald] ⁠Trump,” Latin America expert and Harvard professor Steven Levitsky told Reuters.

A chart showing Latin America’s shift to the right.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD