China’s green energy exports to US grow

The US is importing more Chinese energy products to power its AI ambitions.

China’s customs data showed strong gains in exports of green energy and battery products to the US last month, SCMP reported, reflecting thawing trade tensions between the superpowers following the US president’s visit to Beijing, as well as the global shift to renewables accelerated by the Iran war’s energy crisis.

But the figures also underscore the US’ insatiable appetite for energy to sustain its expanding AI infrastructure. Tech companies are also turning to natural gas to power their data centers: Chevron on Tuesday struck a deal to sell electricity to Microsoft as it builds what could be one of the country’s largest data centers in Texas.