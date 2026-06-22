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Apple vulnerable in Tata cyber breach

Jun 22, 2026, 6:40pm EDT
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Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Indian firm Tata Electronics disclosed on Monday it was the victim of a recent cyberattack, which researchers believe may have exposed Apple and Tesla trade secrets.

India’s largest conglomerate, Tata is one of Apple’s most important manufacturing partners outside of China, accounting for roughly a third of its iPhone production in India. The firm is also key to New Delhi’s plans for making the country an electronics powerhouse, Reuters noted. Last year, cyberattacks crippled Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing for six weeks.

Earlier this year, Washington said Iran-linked cyberattacks were targeting US infrastructure, and the Five Eyes intelligence alliance warned on Monday that the timeline for AI-powered attacks capable of overwhelming Western cyber defenses is “not years, [but] months.

Brendan Ruberry
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