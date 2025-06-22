US says strikes caused ‘severe damage’ to Iran nuclear sites

US strikes inflicted “severe damage” on three Iranian nuclear sites, Pentagon officials said Sunday, a day after Washington’s stunning escalation in support of Israel’s conflict against Tehran

US President Donald Trump last week indicated there would be a two-week window for diplomacy before he would decide whether to bomb Iran, but that deadline appears to have been “a smoke screen,” The Atlantic reported.

Trump said US bombers “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear sites, but Pentagon officials said it was unclear whether Tehran still has enrichment capacity.

Iran has vowed retaliation, including possible strikes on US bases in the region, as international concerns grow over the risk of a wider war.

Later on Sunday, Trump suggested he’s open to regime change in Iran.