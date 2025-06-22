Tesla rolls out robotaxis in major test of self-driving capabilities

Elon Musk’s Tesla finally launched its robotaxi service Sunday, offering rides in self-driving Model Ys to passengers in Austin, Texas.

The launch represents a “clash with reality” for Musk, who has touted robotaxis for nearly a decade but made slow progress, the Financial Times wrote: Robotaxis will test Tesla’s self-driving technology, which relies on cameras positioned around the vehicle instead of more expensive lidar and radar sensing — like industry leader Waymo’s cars do.

Tesla has come under regulator scrutiny amid concerns its systems have caused accidents, and the company is limiting the range of its first autonomous cabs so they don’t navigate challenging intersections.