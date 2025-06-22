State Department delegation pressures Europeans on speech in Paris, London

A State Department delegation visited Paris and London in late May to press the Trump administration’s new priority of ending European restrictions on, particularly, right-wing speech.

The group’s leader was Samuel Samson, a young and intensely ideological senior adviser to State’s Bureau for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, who rattled Europeans last month with an essay on the State Department’s new Substack demanding they act as “civilizational allies.”

But Samson, a 2021 graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, met a chilly reception from Reporters Without Borders, a global group advocating for journalists and journalism, at the group’s Paris office on May 28, two people familiar with its substance said. Samson was accompanied by Christopher Anderson, the director of the office of European and Eurasian Affairs under the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, plus a representative of the US embassy in Paris. One of the participants said the Americans seemed particularly focused on the troubles of their ally Marine le Pen, who may be kept off the presidential ballot in 2027 over campaign finance violations.

“Everything was weird and troublesome about this visit by State Department officials — its purpose, the definition of freedom of expression that was the basis for this ‘investigation,’ and the strong bias of the questioning in favor of Europe’s far-right parties,” said Pierre Haski a leading French commentator and media entrepreneur who chairs Reporters Without Borders. Haski, who declined to discuss the meeting in detail, said he left feeling “as if liberal democracies in Western Europe were now to be treated at best as suspicious, if not outright adversaries.”

A senior State Department official in Washington declined to say who else the Americans met in France. The official said Samson and Anderson went to Paris to “address concerns regarding political censorship and lawfare in Europe. During their visit they reaffirmed the shared democratic values that underpin U.S.-France relations and met with French officials, political parties, and civil society to openly discuss these issues.”





