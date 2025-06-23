Semafor hires Andrew Friedman as General Manager and Head of Public Affairs

Semafor today announced the appointment of Andrew Friedman as General Manager and Head of Public Affairs, as the global news platform accelerates its commercial expansion in Washington, D.C., a key growth market at the center of policy, business, and media influence.

Semafor’s Washington, D.C. business has quadrupled year-over-year, fueled by rising demand for its live journalism — including its flagship World Economy Summit, the largest U.S.-based gathering of Fortune 500 leaders — as well as its high-impact Washington reporting and fast-growing Principals newsletter. The business is on track to double its commercial partnerships by year-end.

Friedman will lead Semafor’s D.C.-based commercial operations, overseeing client partnerships, revenue growth, advertising, events, and strategic initiatives. Reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Rachel Oppenheim, he will serve as Semafor’s most senior commercial leader in Washington, building relationships across government, corporate, and advocacy sectors as the company deepens its foothold in the capital and expands its public affairs business.

“Andrew is a builder — full stop. He brings a rare mix of entrepreneurial grit, policy fluency, and high-velocity leadership that’s exactly what this next chapter demands,” said Oppenheim. “As we double down on Washington as a center of commercial growth, Andrew’s track record scaling businesses at the intersection of politics, media, and technology makes him the perfect partner to lead our public affairs growth.”

Friedman brings over a decade of commercial leadership at the intersection of politics and media. He joins Semafor from Google, where he served on the U.S. Elections team advising leading political campaigns and organizations. Previously, he held senior commercial roles at POLITICO, helping build and scale POLITICO Pro, and at Axios, where he worked with Fortune 100 companies, trade associations, and global advocacy groups.

“I’m beyond excited to join the brilliant team at Semafor and help lead the next phase of growth for its public affairs business,” Friedman said. “At a moment when the world is hungry for clarity and credibility, Semafor is delivering — redefining global journalism with bold ideas, sharp analysis, and radical transparency. Its distinctive approach isn’t just informing audiences — it’s changing how news travels and shapes discourse around the world. I’m energized by the opportunity to help scale this momentum, deepen Semafor’s global influence, and build the future of news on a foundation of trust and innovation.”

Friedman holds a B.A. in Political Science from Indiana University and lives in the Washington, D.C. suburbs with his wife and daughter.

The appointment comes as Semafor continues to build its global commercial leadership team. The company also recently named Ali Taher, a veteran BBC executive, as Global General Manager and Head of Commercial Partnerships for the Middle East following the successful launch of Semafor Gulf.