Oil markets brace for shock after US attack on Iran

Oil prices are expected to jump in reaction to the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, but the long-term impact may be muted, experts said.

Oil prices have risen since Israel began attacking Iran, but supplies have remained steady.

“The world has enough oil,” S&P analysts wrote. Still, if Iran follows through with a threat to close the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route, it would severely curb supply and disrupt global markets.

Such a move however, would mostly harm Tehran’s ally China, which buys the vast majority of Iranian oil.

Investors are also bracing for a knee-jerk stock selloff Monday, with analysts warning that surging oil prices and further escalation could trigger an extended rout.