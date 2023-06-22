JPMorgan is already losing First Republic bankers

Eight weeks after rescuing First Republic in a deal that widened its lead as America’s biggest bank, JPMorgan is sorting through its prize — and already losing some top bankers with ties to the wealthy clients it badly wants.

About 50 wealth advisers and staff have left in recent weeks, potentially taking their clients with them. Two big teams in New York moved to Flagstar Bank (the beneficiary of another regional bank collapse, as the emergency buyer of Signature Bank) and others have jumped to Citizens Bank, according to people familiar with the matter.

Managing money for the super-rich has become the hottest business on Wall Street in the past few years, throwing off steady fees that shareholders prize and regulators bless. JPMorgan is a titan in almost every business it’s in, but punches below its weight here. Bulking up has been a priority for CEO Jamie Dimon.

An ambitious gambit to overtake competitors like Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch never got off the ground. In 2021, a team of executives was busy working on a potential takeover of Raymond James, people familiar with the matter said. The deal would have snapped up the biggest standalone wealth manager — and the only gettable one; Edward Jones, a lower-octane rival, is privately held — though it never went anywhere.

Snagging First Republic out of government receivership offered another path. That bank catered to the super-rich and those set to join their ranks, like rising financiers and startup executives on a path to major wealth. On Wall Street these clients have a name — HENRYs, “high earners, not rich yet” — and First Republic courted them hard.