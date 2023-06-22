OceanGate says all five Titan passengers have died

OceanGate now says that all five passengers “have been lost,” according to a statement.

“These men were true explorers who shared distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring protecting our world's oceans,” the statement reads. “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time.”

The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday confirmed a “debris field” had been found in the search area for the missing Titan submersible, later saying that five major pieces of debris — including the nose and tail cones and part of the pressure chamber — were found about 1,600 feet away from the bow of the Titanic on the seafloor.

Officials added that the Titan likely suffered a “catastrophic implosion” based on preliminary data from the debris field, but they will be conducting more research before coming to a solid conclusion.