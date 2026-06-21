UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer under pressure to resign

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is said to be weighing “political realities” and could resign as early as Monday, setting up Andy Burnham as Britain’s next leader.

As rightist parties surge across the UK, Labour members are betting on Burnham — who easily won a parliamentary seat last week — to salvage their moribund agenda.

The Greater Manchester mayor has benefited from leading the UK’s fastest-growing region, Politico noted, and the perception, contra the historically unpopular Starmer, that he actually “seems to enjoy being a politician,” a former Tony Blair adviser said.

Britain has churned through post-Brexit leaders including Rishi Sunak who, reflecting on his own sleepless nights in Downing Street, forewarned Burnham: “Political capital depreciates more quickly than ever before.”