Exclusive / The Atlantic beefs up its video podcasts

One of America’s oldest magazines is investing in video after seeing notable growth in its audience in recent months.

On Monday, The Atlantic’s flagship podcast, Radio Atlantic, will expand to produce twice-weekly episodes. Adam Harris will host a new video episode on Mondays that promises to focus on “the stories that set the agenda for the week,” complementing the current Thursday show, hosted by Hanna Rosin.

It’s one of multiple video podcasts The Atlantic has launched since the start of 2025. Its other offerings include The David Frum Show, which regularly racks up hundreds of thousands of views, and Galaxy Brain with Charlie Warzel. Later this year, the magazine plans to introduce a weekly video podcast with David Brooks.

In an email to Semafor, a company spokesperson said it had expanded its video team from around 10 to almost 20, and said revenue from its podcasts had grown 104% year-over-year, while downloads had grown nearly 50%. The organization said audio revenue from its branded content studio was also rising, growing 52% in the same time period.

Most of the video growth has been concentrated on YouTube, where other media organizations like The Bulwark, MS NOW, and Fox News have also seen significant viewership over the last year. Claudine Ebeid, The Atlantic’s executive producer for audio, said the company was focused on figuring out its YouTube strategy while also publishing more short-form video clips via snippets from its podcasts.

“We see video as another place where we can reach and engage with audiences to bring them smart, analytical journalism at a time when it’s needed across all mediums,” Ebeid told Semafor.