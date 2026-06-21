Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Colombia elects Trump-endorsed businessman in presidential runoff

Jun 21, 2026, 6:37pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Abelardo de la Espriella.
Abelardo de la Espriella. Cesar Quiroz/Reuters

Colombia’s voters on Sunday elected a Donald Trump-endorsed right-wing businessman in a presidential runoff, ending a period of left-wing rule that coincided with the country’s worst security crisis in decades.

Abelardo de la Espriella proposed bombing gang-held territory and building 10 El Salvador-style megaprisons, while his opponent, the leftist ruling-party senator Iván Cepeda, had pledged to continue negotiating with armed groups under President Gustavo Petro’s “Total Peace” strategy.

Latin America has lurched rightward in recent elections, as governments scramble to curtail violence stemming from record cocaine production.

Under pressure from Washington, Mexico’s president has foregone her predecessor’s “hugs, not bullets” approach in favor of direct military confrontation with cartels.

Chart showing 2025 murder rate and percent change from 2024 in select Latin American nations
Brendan Ruberry
AD