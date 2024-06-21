Washington Post’s next editor withdraws from role

Several Post journalists told The New York Times on Friday that they were pleased Winnett would no longer be leading their newsroom: “Rat Boy is out!”, one wrote in a text message.

Chris Evans, the editor of the Telegraph, said in a memo to staffers: “I’m pleased to report that Rob Winnett has decided to stay with us. As you all know, he’s a talented chap, and [The Washington Post’s] loss is our gain.”

The Post this week published an investigation into the practices of its then-incoming editor, alleging Winnett had enlisted the help of a trained actor and self-described “thief” to obtain confidential information for The Sunday Times in London. That followed a New York Times exposé Saturday, which reported that both Lewis and Winnett, who worked together at The Sunday Times, assigned a reporter to write a story that the reporter believed was based on hacked phone records. “[Lewis’] ambitions outran his ethics,” the reporter in question told the outlet. The British paper has repeatedly denied allegations of paying anyone to act illegally during the long-running British newspaper scandal of the noughties.

The pair have also been criticized for their role in covering the UK parliamentary expenses scandal of 2009: The Telegraph, which broke the story, paid £110,000 for a disk of stolen data. Paying for stories is a relatively common practice in British journalism but highly frowned upon across the Atlantic and a violation of the Post’s ethics codes.