Caroline Anders
Caroline Anders
Updated Jun 21, 2024, 10:38am EDT
politicsNorth America

US Supreme Court delivers setback for gun rights activists in new decision

A view of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2024.
Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS
Title icon

The News

People who are subject to domestic-violence protective orders can legally be barred from owning guns, the US Supreme Court ruled on Friday. In an 8-1 decision with Justice Clarence Thomas dissenting, the Court ruled that the Constitution does not prohibit states from restricting dangerous individuals from possessing firearms.

The decision in United States vs. Rahimi overturns the conservative U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit’s ruling, which found that a federal law meant to protect victims of domestic abuse was unconstitutional. The decision is the first to define the bounds of the court’s historic 2022 ruling expanding the rights of gun owners and applying a new historical test for determining if restrictions meet legal muster.

