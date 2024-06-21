Felony convictions helped Trump bring in $55 million more than Biden in May

Trump’s fundraising comeback could be crucial for presidential race

Sources: The Washington Post , The New York Times

The staggering rise in Trump’s funds in May “has the potential to dramatically reshape the presidential race,” The Washington Post noted. This comeback could allow the former president to further grow his operation and air more TV ads, an area in which Biden has so far outpaced him. One Democratic strategist told The New York Times that while the surge in funds for Trump was a cause for concern for Democrats, Biden still had room to run “a really strong campaign” — though the full picture of the financial strength of each campaign will only become clear at the end of the summer, the Post added.