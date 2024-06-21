Putin threatens South Korea as it mulls sending arms to Ukraine

Seoul has faced criticism for equivocating on weapons

Sources: The Chosun Daily , BBC

Seoul has been weighing the possibility of shipping arms to Kyiv — a first for the nation, which has so far only offered Ukraine humanitarian aid. Putin said Seoul would be making a “big mistake” if it decided to do so, adding he will then make “decisions which are unlikely to please the current leadership of South Korea.” Seoul has been criticized for not offering Ukraine more support, Korean outlet The Chosun Daily reported. A former high-ranking member of the South Korean government told the outlet that it is “as if our government has been blindsided by Russia.”