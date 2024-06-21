Namibia overturns law criminalizing same-sex relationships

LGBTQ+ rights are often associated with Western imperialism

Sources: Red Pepper , Context News , Democracy in Africa

Crackdowns on LGBTQ+ rights in Africa are increasingly framed in anti-colonial terms, with homosexuality labeled a Western import. But these narratives rely on a distortion of history, insofar as homophobia was primarily introduced to Africa through colonialism, a Ghanaian theologist told Red Pepper. “The British exported their legal systems… imposing them on societies where often consensual same-sex activity did not carry the same social and religious taboos,” the chief executive of Human Dignity Trust said in an interview with Context News. That’s not to say the treatment of gender and sexuality in pre-colonial Africa was uncomplex: But because much historical documentation was done by colonizers themselves, this history is “coloured…[by colonizers’ mores] rather than a “neutral” reflection of our[s],” a columnist argued in Democracy in Africa.