European Union to start accession talks with Ukraine

Challenges remain to integrating a country of Ukraine’s size

Sources: Bruegel , Financial Times

Extending certain bloc-wide programs such as the EU’s cohesion policy and the Common Agricultural Policy to Ukraine is “currently unthinkable,” Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told Semafor, calling instead for “gradual integration.” The policies together amount to more than 60% of the EU’s budget, and because Ukraine has a low GDP per capita compared to EU member states and farmlands that exceed the size of Poland, accession would have drastic economic impacts for existing members, an analysis by Bruegel, a Brussels-based think tank, argued. Ukraine has already clashed with its close ally Poland over agricultural policy, after cheap Ukrainian grain imports angered Polish farmers. “Ukraine has not even entered the EU yet, and already it has damaged the single market,” an EU diplomat told the Financial Times.