Missing Titanic submersible has less than 20 hours of oxygen left

The tourist submersible used to explore the Titanic wreckage now has less than 20 hours of oxygen left after it went missing on Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday.

This follows reports that sonar buoys had detected what was described as "banging" noises underwater during search efforts, though officials have said that the source of the noise is unknown.

Coast Guard officials said that remote-operated underwater vehicles had been deployed near the location where the sounds were heard but that they yielded "negative" results.